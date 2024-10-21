Subscriber login Close [x]
Fladgate Partnership releases 2024 harvest report

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 October, 2024

In the wake of an overall cool vintage, expectations remain high in the Douro Valley, with initial reports suggesting that year's crop will showcase “vibrant fruit, fine tannins, and remarkable acidity”.

This, and more, is unveiled in a video produced by The Fladgate Partnership, narrated by the company's head winemaker David Guimaraens. Filmed in the vertiginous Quinta da Roêda, he describes a “very satisfying harvest,” emphasising that the “ports will have plenty to say”.

According to Guimaraens, a wet winter was followed by early budburst on 5 March. However, this was offset by a wet spring and inclement early summer.

“Although we had a very early budburst, veraison did not occur until 18 July due to a mild early summer,” he reported. 

Yet August was recorded as being warm and dry, creating tough conditions for some vines. “As a result, young vineyards suffered from heat stress,” he added.

“We had an early harvest for our white grapes, however, it was a different story with the reds. We had to be patient to wait for the red grapes to achieve that perfect ripeness.”

Guimaraens finished by observing that, in general: “The 2024 ports show great freshness, fine tannins and vibrant acidity. Our best plots came in with extraordinary concentration and elegance. They are going to be very memorable. We're very much looking forward to tasting these fine ports in the spring."



