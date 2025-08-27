BIH Spotlight Awards finalists announced

Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) has revealed the finalists for its annual Spotlight Awards, drawn from a talent pool of over 300 nominations across the UK.
The Awards, which are now in their fourth year, were set up to recognise and celebrate the talent of Black, Asian and ethnic minority individuals and businesses in the food, drink and hospitality sectors.
During this time span engagement has grown, with this year’s hopefuls being judged by a 21-strong panel of hospitality leaders, including BBQ chef and writer Melissa Thompson, chief executive of Umbrella Training Adele C.Oxberry, and writer, poet and academic Anna Sulan Massing.
Judges are briefed to select finalists that show leadership, creativity, and innovation in their respective roles.
BIH founder, Lorraine Copes, said of this year’s Spotlight Awards: “I may well say this every year, but since I am not part of the judging process, it truly is the case – I reviewed the finalists with genuine intrigue and excitement.
“The finalist list spans the UK, with representation from Northern Ireland, Wales, and across England from Sunderland to Sussex. The quality of entries for individuals and businesses is at an all-time high, I am delighted that these awards are recognised so widely, as this has always been my intention.”
Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland's senior director at OpenTable, which sponsors the Awards, added: ““This year’s finalists are a true reflection of the exceptional breadth of talent across the UK. At its best, hospitality welcomes all, and these awards remind us why inclusion fuels the foundation of our industry.”
Judged across 15 categories, the final results are to be announced at the Spotlight Awards ceremony on Monday 13 October at Quaglinos in London, with tickets available to purchase here.
In addition, voting for the People's Choice Awards is now open via the link here (see shortlist below).
The 2025 Finalists
Chef of the Year (sponsored by Caterer.com)
Chef Ben Allen – The Parakeet Pub
Emmanuel Offei – HMP Wormwood Scrubs
Ayesha Kalaji – Queen of Cups
Nina Matsunaga – The Black Bull Inn, Sedbergh
Rising Star (sponsored by Ting)
Jenny Barry – Jenny’s Jerk Chicken
Nazli Ramadan – Jurkish
Eron Mibo – Tales and Tails UK
Angelo Gonzalez – Shakara
Writer of the Year (sponsored by Eko Brewery)
Tasha Marikkar – Author
Angela Hui – Freelance Writer, Editor & Consultant
Sunny Hodge – Founder & Wine Writer
Angela Zaher – Food Writer
Wine Professional of the Year (sponsored by Decanter)
Shane Jones – Wine and Sake Educator
Shivani Tomar –Decanter
Heidi Nam Knudsen – A Thousand Decisions
Leona De Pasquale – Camellia and Vine
Beverage Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Moët Hennessy)
Chris Crocker – Good Koffee
Tina Chen – HumaniTea
Sherwin Acebuche – Tarsier Southeast Asian Spirit
Femi Aseru – Mothers & Suns Kombucha
Head Office Impact (sponsored by Umbrella Training)
Jayeeta Palit – Climpson & Sons
Jane Wilson – PPHE Hotel Group
Gina Knight – Flat Iron Steak
Kan Koo MBE FIH MIoD – COSMO Group
Cuisine categories
African Food (sponsored by The Voice)
Ngwafu Tansie – Gwafuvegan
Hammed Obikoya – Mama Bobo
Michelle Igwilo – Ogoisfooding
Khadim Mane – Little Baobab
Caribbean Food (sponsored by The Voice)
Jordan Johnson – Jam Delish
Nikki Whyte – Patois
Ryan McVay – The Calabash Tree
Tyron Salih – Twerk ‘N’ Jerk
East and Southeast Asian Food (sponsored by Tarsier Spirit)
Guirong Wei – Master Wei
Kaneda Pen – Mamapen
Haydon Wong – Cantoast
Wenjun Xiang – Xi Home Dumplings Bay
South Asian Food
Kanthi Thamma – The Spice Circuit
Sohini Banerjee – Smoke and Lime
Raj Radia – Raj Foods
Ranji Thangiah, Rosh Olivelle, Thana Sivasambu, Krish Puwanarajah – Sri Lankan Culture Collective
Middle Eastern Food
Sara Kiani – Kiani Tea
Shadia Al Hili – Cuzena
Jad Youssef – Lebnani Restaurant
Mona Roudsari – Rzari foods
Bar/Pub of the Year (sponsored by OpenTable)
Sly Augustin – Trailer Happiness
Ryan Chetiyawardana – Seed Library
Deano Moncrieffe – Hacha Bar
Gento Torigata – Waltz Bar
Brand of the Year (sponsored by Deliveroo)
Creative Nature
The Flygerians
Zimasa Vodka
Hot ‘N’ Juicy Shrimp LDN
People’s Choice Categories
People's Choice Person of the Year (sponsored by Bibendum)
Mauritz Borg – The Kernel Brewery
Sadish Lalli – Leonardo Royal Hotel Birmingham
Gina Knight – Flat Iron Steak
Emanuele Mensah – The Connaught Bar
People's Choice Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by OpenTable)
Sham Mahabir – Limin Southbank
Pino Edward Sinaga –Toba
Maria Bradford – Shwen Shwen
Nora Gower – Nora’s Kitchen