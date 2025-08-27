BIH Spotlight Awards finalists announced

By Andrew Catchpole

Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) has revealed the finalists for its annual Spotlight Awards, drawn from a talent pool of over 300 nominations across the UK.

The Awards, which are now in their fourth year, were set up to recognise and celebrate the talent of Black, Asian and ethnic minority individuals and businesses in the food, drink and hospitality sectors.

During this time span engagement has grown, with this year’s hopefuls being judged by a 21-strong panel of hospitality leaders, including BBQ chef and writer Melissa Thompson, chief executive of Umbrella Training Adele C.Oxberry, and writer, poet and academic Anna Sulan Massing.

Judges are briefed to select finalists that show leadership, creativity, and innovation in their respective roles.

BIH founder, Lorraine Copes, said of this year’s Spotlight Awards: “I may well say this every year, but since I am not part of the judging process, it truly is the case – I reviewed the finalists with genuine intrigue and excitement.

“The finalist list spans the UK, with representation from Northern Ireland, Wales, and across England from Sunderland to Sussex. The quality of entries for individuals and businesses is at an all-time high, I am delighted that these awards are recognised so widely, as this has always been my intention.”

Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland's senior director at OpenTable, which sponsors the Awards, added: ““This year’s finalists are a true reflection of the exceptional breadth of talent across the UK. At its best, hospitality welcomes all, and these awards remind us why inclusion fuels the foundation of our industry.”

Judged across 15 categories, the final results are to be announced at the Spotlight Awards ceremony on Monday 13 October at Quaglinos in London, with tickets available to purchase here.

In addition, voting for the People's Choice Awards is now open via the link here (see shortlist below).







The 2025 Finalists

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Caterer.com)

Chef Ben Allen – The Parakeet Pub

Emmanuel Offei – HMP Wormwood Scrubs

Ayesha Kalaji – Queen of Cups

Nina Matsunaga – The Black Bull Inn, Sedbergh







Rising Star (sponsored by Ting)

Jenny Barry – Jenny’s Jerk Chicken

Nazli Ramadan – Jurkish

Eron Mibo – Tales and Tails UK

Angelo Gonzalez – Shakara







Writer of the Year (sponsored by Eko Brewery)

Tasha Marikkar – Author

Angela Hui – Freelance Writer, Editor & Consultant

Sunny Hodge – Founder & Wine Writer

Angela Zaher – Food Writer







Wine Professional of the Year (sponsored by Decanter)

Shane Jones – Wine and Sake Educator

Shivani Tomar –Decanter

Heidi Nam Knudsen – A Thousand Decisions

Leona De Pasquale – Camellia and Vine







Beverage Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Moët Hennessy)

Chris Crocker – Good Koffee

Tina Chen – HumaniTea

Sherwin Acebuche – Tarsier Southeast Asian Spirit

Femi Aseru – Mothers & Suns Kombucha







Head Office Impact (sponsored by Umbrella Training)

Jayeeta Palit – Climpson & Sons

Jane Wilson – PPHE Hotel Group

Gina Knight – Flat Iron Steak

Kan Koo MBE FIH MIoD – COSMO Group







Cuisine categories

African Food (sponsored by The Voice)

Ngwafu Tansie – Gwafuvegan

Hammed Obikoya – Mama Bobo

Michelle Igwilo – Ogoisfooding

Khadim Mane – Little Baobab







Caribbean Food (sponsored by The Voice)

Jordan Johnson – Jam Delish

Nikki Whyte – Patois

Ryan McVay – The Calabash Tree

Tyron Salih – Twerk ‘N’ Jerk







East and Southeast Asian Food (sponsored by Tarsier Spirit)

Guirong Wei – Master Wei

Kaneda Pen – Mamapen

Haydon Wong – Cantoast

Wenjun Xiang – Xi Home Dumplings Bay







South Asian Food

Kanthi Thamma – The Spice Circuit

Sohini Banerjee – Smoke and Lime

Raj Radia – Raj Foods

Ranji Thangiah, Rosh Olivelle, Thana Sivasambu, Krish Puwanarajah – Sri Lankan Culture Collective







Middle Eastern Food

Sara Kiani – Kiani Tea

Shadia Al Hili – Cuzena

Jad Youssef – Lebnani Restaurant

Mona Roudsari – Rzari foods







Bar/Pub of the Year (sponsored by OpenTable)

Sly Augustin – Trailer Happiness

Ryan Chetiyawardana – Seed Library

Deano Moncrieffe – Hacha Bar

Gento Torigata – Waltz Bar







Brand of the Year (sponsored by Deliveroo)

Creative Nature

The Flygerians

Zimasa Vodka

Hot ‘N’ Juicy Shrimp LDN







People’s Choice Categories

People's Choice Person of the Year (sponsored by Bibendum)

Mauritz Borg – The Kernel Brewery

Sadish Lalli – Leonardo Royal Hotel Birmingham

Gina Knight – Flat Iron Steak

Emanuele Mensah – The Connaught Bar







People's Choice Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by OpenTable)

Sham Mahabir – Limin Southbank

Pino Edward Sinaga –Toba

Maria Bradford – Shwen Shwen

Nora Gower – Nora’s Kitchen













