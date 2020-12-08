Drinks Trust survey highlights need for upskilling and greater diversity inclusion

By Jo Gilbert

The drinks industry still has a way to go to being a more supportive place for those facing employment, mental health and inclusion issues, the Drinks Trust’s annual survey has found.



The survey, which aims to inform the objectives and support offered by the charity each year, found that 66% of respondents believe that diversity has remained the same in the industry in 2020, with only 29% receiving any kind of training on diversity and inclusion. A further 23% revealed they had faced discrimination due to race, gender, sexuality or disability in the workplace.

The survey also revealed the extent to which Covid-19 has impacted on employment opportunities and mental health.

Just under 60% of respondents felt that they need to upskill in order to make themselves stand out in a highly competitive marketplace. Despite not feeling very positive about the future of hospitality however, seven out of 10 stated that they want to carry on working in the industry.

Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter, said: “The results of our annual survey demonstrate how there is still important work to be done within our industry. Our new industry platform, The Drinks Community, aims to provide a much-needed upskilling, peer-to-peer networking and mentorship programme.”

Regarding diversity, Carter said: “The need for improved diversity and inclusion in our industry has been on our radar for a long time now, and we now feel it’s time for The Drinks Trust to play a more active role in this pivotal conversation”.

Stress and anxiety are the main wellbeing concerns among respondents. A total of 55% said they had experienced difficulties this year, though only 17% had turned to their employer for support

“It’s concerning to see that some still feel that there’s a stigma attached to mental health difficulties, preventing them from asking for support from their employers. Please allow me to remind you that The Drinks Trust’s helpline is available 24/7 and with all calls answered by counsellors and clinically trained psychotherapists, to help industry workers receive in the moment support to help them cope more effectively with any personal or work-related problems they may be experiencing,” Carter said.

Last week, Harpers drew attention to the plight of hospitality workers during the pandemic, many of which have found themselves in dire situations as a result of redundancies and a heavily impacted on-trade.

According to homelessness charity Glass Door, an estimated 30-40% of the 6,422 people made homeless this year are former hospitality workers.

The Drinks Trust’s helpline is available 24/7 on 0800 915 4610. The Drinks Trust also launched its wellness service this year. More information is available to access here.











