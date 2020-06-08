Concha y Toro extends Diablo brand

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Toro UK has extended its Diablo brand with a Cabernet Sauvignon.

Available now, Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon (rrp: £10) is made from Cabernet Sauvignon grown in the Maule Valley, and is said to boast black fruit with touches of dark chocolate.

The launch would build on the “huge success” of its sibling Diablo Dark Red sibling, which hit UK shelves in May 2018 and is now worth almost £3m in retail sales (Nielsen 52 w/e to 18 April 2020).

The “super-stylish” Cabernet Sauvignon would offer "real stand out" alongside Diablo Dark Red, which has become the No. 1 selling Chilean red blend in this market, said Emma Ashton, head of marketing at Concha y Toro UK.

“We are committed to driving value in the wine category, and ‘statement brands’ like Diablo satisfy shoppers who are looking for something a little more unique and interesting to spend their money on,” she said.

The latest piece of NPD follows Concha y Toro launched a new organic range under its Cono Sur label last month.