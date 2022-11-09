Subscriber login Close [x]
Concha y Toro signs Harpers Sustainability Charter

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 November, 2022

Chile's leading wine brand has become a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, an initiative designed to galvanise the trade into action.

First unveiled in February 2022, the charter forms the central pillar of Harpers' campaign to drive positive change in the fields of carbon footprint, energy efficiency, social responsibility, and recycling.

According to Concha y Toro, the firm is now in its third cycle of sustainability goals and measurements. The first ran from 2012-2015, while the second, which cemented Concha y Toro's alignment with sustainable development goals, ran from 2016-2020, and this third cycle runs until 2025.

The company first unveiled its dedicated sustainability strategy in 2012 – Concha y Toro was awarded B Corp accreditation last year, one of a handful of wineries around the world to be so recognised, and the largest winery in the world to become a B Corps.

Headline objectives for the third circle include an aim to transition to "zero waste of water" in its facilities by 2025; a 50% reduction of fossil fuel consumption in its facilities versus base year by 2025; the reduction of total CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030, with an interim target of 35% reduction by 2025 (versus the base year 2017).

The charter has picked up real momentum since its introduction, attracting a diverse cross-section of distributors, importers, retailers, wineries and global brands.

These include Alliance Wine, Enotria & Coe, North South Wines, Harpers Wells and Ridgeview.

To find out more, click here to read Harpers Sustainability Charter, or mail us at sustainabilitycharter@harpers.co.uk.

To become a signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter, click here.


