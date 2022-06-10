Uruguayan specialist Vinos Latinos spreads wings over Andes

By Andrew Catchpole

The UK’s Uruguayan specialist importer Vinos Latinos is set to embark on a “new phase for the business” having secured significant investment for growth.

Speaking at an asado to celebrate the news, Uruguay-born founder Carla Bertellotti told Harpers that the investment would allow her to “grow the business sustainably”, with new agencies already signed from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, such as Cerro del Toro estate.

Since its foundation by Bertellotti, Vinos Latinos had been growing organically, while working closely with South American specialist Condor Wines, which helped distribute the former’s Uruguayan portfolio.

“After 10 years there will be a de-coupling from Condor and we will be upping our own Argentinian and Chilean range,” said Bertellotti, who’s event was timed to coincide with the return of the ‘physical’ London Wine Fair.

Leading Uruguayan winemakers Santiago Deicas and Pablo Fallabrino, plus Argentina’s Agustin Lanus, presented various wines to the assembled audience of existing on-trade and indie merchant accounts. The wines poured ranged from a Fallabrino Pet Nat Nebbiolo to various Tannat and Malbec-anchored styles, by way of ‘new classics’ such as a Uruguayan Bodegas del Sur Albariño.

“In Uruguay we have asado to celebrate births, weddings, sporting events and business deals, everything – this is a very exciting time for Vinos Latinos,” said Bertellotti.

The company has been recruiting to support its expansion, with new roles filled in on-trade sales, plus admin.

The expansion of the Argentine and Chilean side of the portfolio is expected to benefit Uruguay too, continuing to raise its profile as one of the three key producers in South America.







