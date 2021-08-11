Hallgarten bolsters New World offering

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has bolstered its New World wine portfolio with 11 new wines from five producers.

New producers to Hallgarten include Kershaw Wines of South Africa and Santa Rita Hills-based Sanford Winery.

Fron the Kershaw portfolio, Hallgarten has added the ‘Clonal Selection’ and ‘G.P.S.’ series of wines, which each include single varietal Syrah, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, while from the cool-climate region of the Santa Rita Hills, it has added two wines – single varietal Chardonnay and Pinot Noir – from Sanford Winery.

“The opportunity to represent these two incredible agencies in the UK is one we could never turn down,” said Steve Daniel, Hallgarten head of buying.

“What Richard Kershaw MW has created in what was a lesser-known wine producing region in South Africa is truly awesome, and the wines compete toe-to-toe with some of the best producers in Burgundy and the Northern Rhône. They are truly world-beating wines,” he said.

In Sanford Winery meanwhile, Hallgarten now has one of the Santa Rita Hills’ original pioneers, who Daniel said was a “perfect fit" in its USA portfolio.

“With its long-established vines, Sanford is still setting the standard for the level of quality in the region,” he said.

In addition to the new producers from South Africa and USA, Hallgarten has also added a second Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley producer, Far Niente, a winery originally founded in the region in 1885.

Moreover, from Chile, it has extended the number of wines taken from Viña Echeverría’s 'No es Pituko' range of natural wines with a Cabernet Sauvignon, and from Matias Riccitelli in Argentina, Malbec/Cabernet Franc blend, 'Riccitelli & Father', has joined the portfolio.

All the newcomers are available now to the on- and off-trade.

The latest additions follow Hallgarten expanding its Italian portfolio with 16 wines in June, prior to which it added two new Greek wines from Ios and Kefalonia earlier that month.







