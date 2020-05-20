Cono Sur rolls out organic range

By Andrew Catchpole

Chilean producer Concha y Toro has launched a new organic range under its Cono Sur label.

First to the UK market are a Cono Sur Organic Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, drawing on fruit from the company’s estates in the ocean-cooled San Antonio sub-region and Santa Elisa.

Cono Sur is one of the leaders in organic viticulture in Chile, with some 300ha of organic vines, accounting for around 7% of the country’s total organic vineyards.

Tapping into the growing market for organic and sustainable production, the wines are certified by Ecocert, which goes beyond viticulture to include aspects of the winemaking process and facility, including yeasts and all bottling materials.

"Conscious consumption is obviously a major trend in UK retail; Cono Sur are pioneers in organic viticulture in Chile with around 300 hectares of organically certified vineyards, so we're delighted to add these wines to the UK portfolio," said a spokesperon for Concha y Toro UK.

Initially available in Sainsbury’s, retailing at £9, the aim is to further roll out the wines across the UK later this year.







