Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cono Sur rolls out organic range

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 May, 2020

Chilean producer Concha y Toro has launched a new organic range under its Cono Sur label.

First to the UK market are a Cono Sur Organic Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, drawing on fruit from the company’s estates in the ocean-cooled San Antonio sub-region and Santa Elisa.

Cono Sur is one of the leaders in organic viticulture in Chile, with some 300ha of organic vines, accounting for around 7% of the country’s total organic vineyards.

Tapping into the growing market for organic and sustainable production, the wines are certified by Ecocert, which goes beyond viticulture to include aspects of the winemaking process and facility, including yeasts and all bottling materials.

"Conscious consumption is obviously a major trend in UK retail; Cono Sur are pioneers in organic viticulture in Chile with around 300 hectares of organically certified vineyards, so we're delighted to add these wines to the UK portfolio," said a spokesperon for Concha y Toro UK.

Initially available in Sainsbury’s, retailing at £9, the aim is to further roll out the wines across the UK later this year.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95