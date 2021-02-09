North South Wines signs Ventisquero distribution deal

By Lisa Riley

Chilean producer Ventisquero Wine Estates (VWE) has appointed North South Wines as distributor for its Ventisquero brand.

The deal will see North South Wines take on distribution across Ventisquero's entry level Clasico label, through the Grey range and on to “the icons” – Vertice, Pangea and Enclave. The wines were previously available in the UK via Kingsland Drinks.

“North South Wines have shown themselves to be a dynamic and resilient importer, having gone from strength to strength, in spite of last year’s challenges. As a winery, we are adaptable and innovative and see a natural synergy between our two companies. The future is looking bright for Ventisquero in the UK,” said Francisco Ruidiaz, VWE’s sales director UK.

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines, added: “We view VWE as one of the highest quality producers in Chile. As a family-owned business, who hold sustainability at the forefront of what they do, they are a great fit for North South Wines’ portfolio, complementing our existing producers, such as De Bortoli, The Wine People and Scheid Family Wines, and together with MontGras mean we have a more complete offering from Chile.”

Established in 1998, Ventisquero Wine Estates rebranded last year to better reflect the “contemporary and dynamic” nature of the company, and its commitment to sustainable practices.

The producer, who owns vineyards in all of Chile’s most renowned wine regions, exports 1.5 million cases of wine each year.

North South Wines now represents more than 25 wineries from 11 different countries, with sales of 1.1 million 9-litre cases per year and a turnover of nearly £21 million.

In October last year, the business won the UK agency rights for New Zealand's Tohu and Kono wine brands.