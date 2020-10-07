North South adds Māori wine brands to portfolio

By Mathew Lyons

North South Wines has won the UK agency rights for New Zealand's Tohu and Kono wine brands.

Both brands are owned by Kono NZ, a Māori family-owned food and drinks business.

Tohu was established in 1998 as the first Māori-owned and operated wine business. It launched Kono Wines in 2004 and in 2012 added vineyards in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley to its existing holdings in Nelson.

North South Wines will initially be listing four wines from Tohu: a Sauvignon Blanc, a Pinot Noir and a Pinot Gris from Awatere Valley and a Chardonnay from Wairau Valley.

Its Kono Wines offering is limited at launch to its Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, which has been chosen as Wine Spectator’s ‘best value’ wine six times.

Tohu wines have made the Fine Wines of New Zealand selection three times, including this year for the Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2019.

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines said: “We are excited to be partnering with Tohu and Kono Wines. They make stunning wine while ensuring their practices and management have as minimal impact as possible on the land – a great fit to our sustainable range.”

Dan Taylor, export wine sales manager for both Tohu and Kono added: “We are thrilled to have our wine in such capable hands, with North South Wines helping us to tell our unique story of kaitiakitanga – guardianship and protection of the land.

“North South Wines is a dynamic and forward-thinking business which aligns with our future ambitions.”

North South Wines recently launched an initiative to raise funds for California wineries suffering from the region's wildfires.





