North South to raise wildfire funds

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  05 October, 2020

North South Wines is to launch a new wine in the UK from Monterey-based Scheid Family Wines as part of a drive to raise crisis funds for businesses and communities devastated by the recent wildfires in California.

The importer is donating 25% of its net profits on all US wines sales during the third quarter to CAWineStrong, formed by California’s wine industry to raise and distribute relief funds across the state.

Kim Wilson, MD of North South Wines, said: “We have all been hugely saddened by the challenges California has been faced with this year, on top of an already difficult year. We’re pleased to be doing our bit to help.”

The release of the Odd Lot Pinot Noir 2017, which is 100% sustainably produced and packaged, follows Odd Lot Petite Sirah/Petit Verdot 2017.

Wilson added: “We are thrilled to be launching Odd Lot into the UK. It ticks so many boxes - sustainability is still high on consumer’s agendas and the wine represents exceptional value for Californian Pinot Noir.

“These factors, together with its quirky label, make us confident it will have mass appeal.”

The Odd Lot Pinot Noir is targeted at multiples and convenience outlets in the off-trade. It carries an RRP of £9.99.



Raicilla: The new face of agave

