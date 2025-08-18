Santa Rita’s Terry Pennington reflects on Chile’s premium potential

By Hamish Graham

Chile’s premium offering has sometimes been overshadowed by that of its Argentine neighbour. By no means are the country’s higher end wines limited in scope, as reflects Terry Pennington, export director UK, ROI and Iberia at Santa Rita Estates.

The outlook for the premiumsation of Chilean exports to the UK market is a positive one in Pennington’s view: “Chile is well-positioned to deliver premium wines that support a healthy, diversified portfolio while enhancing Chile’s reputation on the global stage.”

The difficult trading conditions in the UK market have been a challenge to negotiate for Santa Rita, though as its UK export director reflects, the premium category is a continued focus for the producer.

He commented: “Chile continues to build its reputation in the premium segment, and there has been modest growth in the £10+ category despite the overall market downturn. Changing consumption habits, such as more people eating at home, or ordering restaurant meals for delivery, and pairing them with better bottles, present opportunities – though Chile has not yet fully secured its share of that premium trade-up.”

Zooming in on how Santa Rita aims to chart its premiumisation course, Pennington adds:

“Santa Rita Floresta and Carmen Delanz are particularly well-positioned to spearhead further premiumisation of Chilean wines in the UK, as they offer wines from the key and most important wine-growing regions in Chile including three internationally recognised areas: Limarí, Alto Maipo and Apalta.

“The wineries have two distinct stylistic approaches: a focus on 100% varietal expression in Floresta alongside dominant varietals in Delanz.”

Pennington also believes focusing in on a specific price offer within the premium strata is vital for Chile’s UK export prospects: “Beyond individual labels, the opportunity lies in presenting a cohesive cluster of wines that collectively tell Chile’s premium story, particularly in the £12–£15 category, which is key for unlocking growth.

“Initiatives like half-bottle formats will also provide an avenue for trial, tapping into the ‘treat for me’ mindset and making premium wines accessible for more frequent, special-occasion consumption.”

Dispelling myths surrounding Chilean wine is part and parcel with any pursuit of premium sales. Pennington seeks to challenge some preconceived notions that permeate the UK wine world:

“A common misconception within the UK wine trade is that Chile is primarily a producer of everyday drinking wines, with less to offer at the premium end of the market. This overlooks the fact that Chile’s £12–£30 retail segment delivers exceptional quality and value, often competing favourably with wines from more established premium regions.”

