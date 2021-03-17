Pernod Ricard adds age-restriction labelling three years ahead of time

By Lisa Riley

Pernod Ricard has announced that age-restriction labelling will be added to all its bottles three years ahead of schedule.

It said the bottles would be gradually introduced on a global scale in 2021 and beyond.

The move, which Pernod Ricard said is one of 150 initiatives it has developed to promote responsible drinking, was the most symbolic of these.

The goal, announced in January 2020 with Pernod Ricard’s peers in the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), was originally scheduled to be introduced in 2024.

However, Pernod Ricard said it had decided to bring the rollout forward by three years.

“At a time when all players in the wine and spirits industry are being hard hit by this unprecedented crisis, and at a time when bars, restaurants and clubs are suffering enormously, Pernod Ricard has not abandoned its commitments and is continuing its prevention and education roadmap for the responsible consumption of its products,” the company stated.

"More than 150 initiatives are currently being developed in France and around the world by the Group, either alone or with other partners.

“Warning of the dangers of excessive or inappropriate consumption, protecting at-risk groups such as minors, promoting moderate consumption, and ‘drinking less but better’ – these are just some examples of our commitment over the last twenty years, when we introduced our first prevention programmes.”

