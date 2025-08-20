Subscriber login Close [x]
WSTA brands Welsh DRS plans “confusing”

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 August, 2025

The Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has warned that the Welsh government's “confusing proposal” to create a unique Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) “risks creating significant market distortions”.

The government announced plans to introduce a separate scheme to the rest of the UK

which will include glass beverage containers. The WSTA said this would add “unnecessary costs for consumers, as well as both undermining Wales's existing, highly effective kerbside recycling system and failing to explain how this proposal fits with the recently launched, UK-wide Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme”.

It added the plan to incorporate glass into a Wales-only DRS risks “contradicting assurances around interoperability with other UK schemes that deputy first minister Huw Irranca Davies gave to the WSTA board at its July board meeting, held at Penderyn distillery in Swansea”.

The WSTA said Wales already boasts an efficient glass collection system, with glass drinks containers collected alongside jars and other glass bottles in a kerbside system. It suggests that “without a deposit from day one, consumers will have little incentive to transport glass bottles to retailers”.

The WSTA is further concerned about the potential for market disruption across the UK, with the possibility of products destined for Wales needing unique labelling, tracking and separation, leading to higher costs or less choice for Welsh customers.

Miles Beale, WSTA CEO, said: "The Welsh government’s proposal for a separate and different Deposit Return Scheme in Wales, one that includes glass, is concerning.

“It risks undermining an existing recycling system that is ‘best in class’ and creating new and significant market distortions. We believe this new approach, which lacks clarity as to how it is funded, would not only fail to improve on current high collection rates, but will also add unnecessary costs for Welsh businesses and consumers.

“By deviating from the rest of the UK, the Welsh Government risks introducing regulatory chaos and greater costs for Welsh consumers. These plans will create complexities for supply chains, potentially leading to increased costs and reduced consumer choice as producers and the supply chain are forced to navigate a unique system in one part of the UK.

“We strongly urge the Welsh Government to align its plans with the rest of the UK, to ensure a single, less costly, more efficient and environmentally effective scheme.”

The WSTA is calling on the Welsh Government to:

  • Align DRS proposals with the rest of the UK, avoiding further delay and penalising Welsh businesses and consumers.
  • Pursue an evidence-based approach and work with the wine and spirit trade to explore reuse and develop realistic timeframes.
  • Back glass recycling and manufacturing, and prevent unnecessary substitution to other materials.




