Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Restaurant at Hambledon Wine Estate

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  15 January, 2025

    February is to see the opening of a restaurant and bar at Hambledon, backed by a team studded with well-respected names. Head chef Nick Edgar, who won a Michelin star at Samling in the Lake District, will ply his trademark seasonal cuisine, rooted in kitchen garden and local produce. James Osborn, formerly MD at Squerryes Wine Estate in Kent, brings wine expertise, and Katherine Fromm, out of The Pig, Limewood and Portetta, comes aboard as head of hospitality. And, as you might expect from this Berry Bros & Rudd-owned estate, there’s a private St James Tasting Room available for bookings, overlooking Hambledon’s oldest vines.

    Hambledon Vineyard, Hambledon, Hampshire PO7 4RY

    hambledonvineyard.co.uk

     






    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

    50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 re...

    50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 20-11 revealed

    Bancroft appoints new sales director

    Majestic breaks own Christmas sales record

    Noble Rot sommelier jumps ship to Burgundy

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Blogs 

    Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95