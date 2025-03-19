Subscriber login Close [x]
    NoNo Wine Bar

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  19 March, 2025

    Unpretentious and welcoming is the MO of the new NoNo wine bar in Leeds. Opening in the Dark Arches at Leeds’ buzzy Granary Wharf, the venue hopes to attract wine lovers both new and experienced. The venue opens on 20 March and is the latest venture from the West Yorkshire-based wine merchant Barrique Fine Wines. The 60-seat venue hopes to champion quality, terroir-driven wines for a new audience, and in doing so making wine discovery a less intimidating prospect for its patrons. The venue’s proximity to Leeds train station should be a boon for footfall, while its location in Granary Wharf will allow it to seamlessly slot into a thriving hub of hospitality venues.

    NoNo Wine Bar, Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4BR

    instagram.com/nonowinebar/





