Expanded indie-focused campaign follows rise in Georgia imports

By Jo Gilbert

Georgia’s national promotional body has teased a number of new initiatives in the UK market after 2020 showed a marked increase in the number of importers, wholesalers and retailers working with Georgian wines.

The new initiatives, all aimed at supporting this growth, include Indie Alliance Fund and Georgian Wine Connect.

The Indie Alliance Fund is aimed at small and medium-sized retailers in the independent merchant trade, with businesses able to apply for grants to increase promotion of Georgian wine listings.

The fund recognises the “critical role” indies play in promoting Georgian wine, the body said, while the category offers an “exciting but adventurous” choice to UK wine consumers.

Georgian Wine Connect is a 24/7 online hub that allows trade buyers to connect with export-ready Georgian wine producers. The hub, which goes live on 19 April, will comprise profiles of 50 Georgian wineries and their contact details, with trade visitors able to filter wineries by target channel and connect with producers.

A virtual event program will be hosted during the year.

The initiatives follow a growing clamour around Georgian wines in the UK.

Back in November, Harpers reported that Georgian wine exports to the UK had continued to rise since the beginning of the year, trebling in volume and exceeding £754,000 in value.

Tamar Metreveli, the head of marketing at The National Wine Agency of Georgia, said: “We are delighted to launch an expanded 2021 promotional campaign for the UK. This is a market of great strategic and symbolic importance to us, and we are delighted that the UK trade and consumers are increasingly seeking out Georgian wines.”

Applications for the independent grants of up to £4,000 should be made via the Georgian Wine website by the 28 April. Winners will be selected by a panel including Georgian Wine UK director, Sarah Abbott MW, and Jamie Goode.

A physical trade tasting of over 100 Georgian Wines are due to be on show at a walk-around trade event in London on 22 June, while six virtual tastings are due to highlight the “diversity and range of contemporary Georgian wine” on 21 and 28 April.

Members of the trade and press who are interested in attending should register with Swirl Wine Group.









