Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Georgian UK wine exports continue to rise

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 November, 2020

Georgian wine exports to the UK continued to rise in the last year, albeit from a small platform, trebling in volume and exceeding £754,000 in value. 

In the year to October 2020, Georgian wine exports to the UK jumped 243% in volume terms to 366,486  bottles, up from from 106,855 bottles in the same period last year, according to the the latest data from the National Wine Agency.

The continued growth follows the National Wine Agency of Georgia having invested in a UK promotional programme for three years, which has prompted a series of new importers.  

“Despite a very challenging year, we are reaping the rewards, said Sarah Abbott MW, whose company, Swirl, runs the UK campaign on behalf of the National Wine Agency.

“Our activity has focussed on raising awareness of Georgia’s wine quality, heritage and appeal, and helping the trade to feel confident in adding Georgian wine to their portfolios and promoting it to their customers,” she said.

In the last 12 months, four national agencies have added Georgian wines to their portfolio including Amathus with Dugladze, Berkmann with Tbilvino, Boutinot with Teliani, and Hallgarten with Vachnadziani, with “many small and specialist importers also continuing to champion the artisanal side of Georgian wine”, added Abbott.

However, she said, there was still a lot of “unsigned talent” in Georgia. 

“We look forward to establishing the category even more strongly in the UK and note that both qvevri (specialist amphora) and classically made wines are doing well here.”

In light of Covid-19, Swirl adapted its promotional campaign to include a series of webinars and virtual tastings, which Abbott said had all been fully booked, showing the “huge appetite for learning about Georgian”.

In April, the National Wine Agency announced that Georgian wine exports to the UK jumped 317% in volume terms in the first three moths of 2020.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95