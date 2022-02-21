Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

National Wine Agency of Georgia announces expanded campaign for the UK

Published:  21 February, 2022

Following another year of strong export growth in the UK, the National Wine Agency of Georgia has confirmed an expanded promotional campaign for Britain.

The campaign, which runs from February to the end of December, has introduced various initiatives to help drive the Georgian wine market in the UK and beyond.

Ms Tamar Metreveli, the head of marketing at The National Wine Agency of Georgia, said, “Despite difficult conditions, 2021 was another record year for Georgian wine in the UK. The 2022 campaign will support Georgian producers and UK trade partners in continuing to grow this important market.”

A critical part of the campaign is the Indie Alliance Fund, which offers small and medium-sized retailers the opportunity to apply for grants to promote their Georgian wine listings. The fund recognises the critical role that Indies play in promoting Georgian wine – an exciting but adventurous wine choice – to UK wine consumers.

As reported by Harpers, exports of Georgian wine to the UK from January to October 2021 rose by 72% compared to the same period in 2020. As a result, 631,504 bottles were imported into the UK, compared to just 366,486 bottles in 2020.

The UK is now the 11th biggest importer of Georgian wine. The largest export markets are Russia (62 million bottles), Ukraine (12 million bottles) and Poland (7 million bottles). Georgian wine is now available in over 50 countries.

Another exciting initiative is Georgian Wine Connect – a 24/7 online hub that allows trade buyers to connect with export-ready Georgian wine producers. The hub comprises profiles of 50 Georgian wineries and their contact details. The online platform allows registered trade visitors to specify their area of interest, filter wineries by target market channel and positioning, and send messages and request virtual meetings with winery representatives.

There is a lot of buzz around Georgian wine; in January 2022, both Naked Wines and Lea and Sandeman added Georgian Wines to their portfolios as big retailers look to take advantage of growing consumer interest. 

Registration opens next month for virtual wine tastings, highlighting the diversity and range of Georgian wine. The tastings will focus predominantly on wines currently available in the UK. Held over zoom, with sample wines sent to guests in advance, the first Virtual Tastings will take place in April, September and November 2022. Registration will open in March at www.swirlwinegroup.com.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Courvoisier unveils bottle redesign

Juvé & Camps joins Bibendum

Wine Paris paves way for return of inter...

SMEs hit back over government’s proposal...

Nyetimber announces record year as estat...

Highest volumes of Champagne produced fo...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95