National Wine Agency of Georgia announces expanded campaign for the UK

Following another year of strong export growth in the UK, the National Wine Agency of Georgia has confirmed an expanded promotional campaign for Britain.

The campaign, which runs from February to the end of December, has introduced various initiatives to help drive the Georgian wine market in the UK and beyond.

Ms Tamar Metreveli, the head of marketing at The National Wine Agency of Georgia, said, “Despite difficult conditions, 2021 was another record year for Georgian wine in the UK. The 2022 campaign will support Georgian producers and UK trade partners in continuing to grow this important market.”

A critical part of the campaign is the Indie Alliance Fund, which offers small and medium-sized retailers the opportunity to apply for grants to promote their Georgian wine listings. The fund recognises the critical role that Indies play in promoting Georgian wine – an exciting but adventurous wine choice – to UK wine consumers.

As reported by Harpers, exports of Georgian wine to the UK from January to October 2021 rose by 72% compared to the same period in 2020. As a result, 631,504 bottles were imported into the UK, compared to just 366,486 bottles in 2020.

The UK is now the 11th biggest importer of Georgian wine. The largest export markets are Russia (62 million bottles), Ukraine (12 million bottles) and Poland (7 million bottles). Georgian wine is now available in over 50 countries.

Another exciting initiative is Georgian Wine Connect – a 24/7 online hub that allows trade buyers to connect with export-ready Georgian wine producers. The hub comprises profiles of 50 Georgian wineries and their contact details. The online platform allows registered trade visitors to specify their area of interest, filter wineries by target market channel and positioning, and send messages and request virtual meetings with winery representatives.

There is a lot of buzz around Georgian wine; in January 2022, both Naked Wines and Lea and Sandeman added Georgian Wines to their portfolios as big retailers look to take advantage of growing consumer interest.

Registration opens next month for virtual wine tastings, highlighting the diversity and range of Georgian wine. The tastings will focus predominantly on wines currently available in the UK. Held over zoom, with sample wines sent to guests in advance, the first Virtual Tastings will take place in April, September and November 2022. Registration will open in March at www.swirlwinegroup.com.