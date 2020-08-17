North South Wines expands no/low portfolio with La Gioiosa bubbles

By Lisa Riley

North South Wines has expanded its no/low alcohol portfolio with a new sparkling drink from La Gioiosa.

La Gioiosa 0.0% is completely alcohol-free sparkling alternative made with 100% Glera grapes.

North South Wines said the process used to produce the drink differed from de-alcoholised wine, with whole grapes put into a pneumatic press for soft pressing and the resulting must, after a first racking, placed into temperature-controlled tanks at 0%. CO2 is added to ensure a fine perlage.

The end result is a sparkling alternative with white flower and golden apple aromas which, at 22 calories per 100ml, is also lower in calories than most zero alcohol offerings, according to North South Wines.

The addition of La Gioiosa 0.0% into North South Wines’ growing portfolio of no/low products demonstrated its “commitment to and leadership in the category”, said Kim Wilson, MD of North South Wines.

“We expect consumers to re-assess their way of life post-lockdown and wellness will be a key priority. Thanks to our experience with the successful Belle & Co and Black Tower brands, we know the 0.0% market well and we believe there are cross references with the La Gioiosa shopper, who might want to limit their Prosecco intake but still have a rewarding La Gioiosa experience.”

La Gioiosa 0.0% (rrp: £6) will initially be available online via Amazon and specialist on-line retailers DryDrinker, Good Stuff Drinks, Vino Fine and Wisebartender. It will then launch into Ocado in September.

