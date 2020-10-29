Subscriber login Close [x]
Aldi claims supermarket first with Prosecco rosé launch

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 October, 2020

Aldi is gearing up to launch a Prosecco rosé, a move the retailer claims will make it the first supermarket to sell the pink bubbles.   

Hitting shelves 2 November, the Prosecco Rosé DOC will be available in two bottle sizes – 750ml (rrp: £6.49) and  250ml (rrp: £2.29).   

The launch follows the Italian government giving Prosecco rosé the go-ahead in May, since when a host of such sparkles have been announced including one under Freixenet Copestick's I Heart portfolio.

“We’re over the moon to be able to provide our loyal customers with the first bottles of Prosecco Rosé DOC available on British supermarket shelves,” said Julie Ashford, MD of buying at Aldi UK. 

“Prosecco is one of our best sellers and shoppers can’t seem to get enough of pink wines so far this year, so a Prosecco that’s pink is sure to get the nation popping bottles. It’s been a pleasure to work with the Italian suppliers on creating such an exciting new product, and we can’t wait for our customers to try this tipple,“ she added.

Wine expert, Sam Caporn added: “Shoppers might have already enjoyed Italian rosé (or rosato) sparkling wine, but it won't actually have been Prosecco, because pink Prosecco hasn't previously been permitted. 

Aldi’s Prosecco rosé will comply with the strict regulations laid down by the Consorzio, including being made primarily from Glera grapes grown exclusively from nine provinces in the north east of Italy, but with the addition of Pinot Noir.

Moreover, it must spend at least 60 days in a pressurised tank during the second fermentation to stabilise the colour, with styles from Brut Nature to Extra Dry  permitted.



 

 

