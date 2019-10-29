Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Prosecco reports 2019 yields down but ‘exceptional quality’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 October, 2019

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has declared the 2019 harvest of “exceptional quality”, but said yields were down between 3% to 5%.

The Consorzio said the vintage, which will see the first wines to be made in line with new production regulations that allow for dryer styles, marked a “welcome return to a “more typical, classic, climatic pattern”.

Harvesting took place in “ideal conditions”, it said, with the weather in spring and summer deal for grapes optimum ripeness, composition and balance – it registered an average pH of 3.30 (3.26 in 2018) and acidity of 6.55 (5.92 in 2018), values that are “ideal for the production of elegant sparkling wines”.

“The outstanding quality of the 2019 harvest rewards us for the fatigue of the entire year, consisting of difficulties and dedication but also of successes that have resonated around the world: starting off with the accolade from UNESCO, but also including the fiftieth anniversary of the Denomination and our ban on glyphosate, which has made us the largest wine zone in Europe to forbid the use of this well-known herbicide,” said Innocente Nardi, president of the Producers’ Consortium for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco.

The harvest, as usual, commenced in the most easterly zone and on slopes with the most exposure to sunlight, such as the vineyards at San Pietro di Feletto.

This was followed by the more central zone of the Denomination - Refrontolo, Pieve di Soligo, Col San Martino and also the premium quality Cartizze area, and finally the vineyards of Valdobbiadene.

The new production regulations passed in August and allow for sui lieviti ("on the yeasts") sparkling wines that have been refermented in bottle, and extra brut, with residual sugar between 0 and 6g per Litre.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95