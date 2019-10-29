Prosecco reports 2019 yields down but ‘exceptional quality’

By Lisa Riley

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has declared the 2019 harvest of “exceptional quality”, but said yields were down between 3% to 5%.

The Consorzio said the vintage, which will see the first wines to be made in line with new production regulations that allow for dryer styles, marked a “welcome return to a “more typical, classic, climatic pattern”.

Harvesting took place in “ideal conditions”, it said, with the weather in spring and summer deal for grapes optimum ripeness, composition and balance – it registered an average pH of 3.30 (3.26 in 2018) and acidity of 6.55 (5.92 in 2018), values that are “ideal for the production of elegant sparkling wines”.

“The outstanding quality of the 2019 harvest rewards us for the fatigue of the entire year, consisting of difficulties and dedication but also of successes that have resonated around the world: starting off with the accolade from UNESCO, but also including the fiftieth anniversary of the Denomination and our ban on glyphosate, which has made us the largest wine zone in Europe to forbid the use of this well-known herbicide,” said Innocente Nardi, president of the Producers’ Consortium for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco.

The harvest, as usual, commenced in the most easterly zone and on slopes with the most exposure to sunlight, such as the vineyards at San Pietro di Feletto.

This was followed by the more central zone of the Denomination - Refrontolo, Pieve di Soligo, Col San Martino and also the premium quality Cartizze area, and finally the vineyards of Valdobbiadene.

The new production regulations passed in August and allow for sui lieviti ("on the yeasts") sparkling wines that have been refermented in bottle, and extra brut, with residual sugar between 0 and 6g per Litre.



