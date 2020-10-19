I Heart Prosecco rosé launches

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet Copestick has expanded the sparkling side of its I Heart portfolio with a Prosecco rosé and a limited edition festive Prosecco.

The launch of the Prosecco rosé follows the “strength” of I Heart Prosecco and I Heart Italian sparkling rosé, which grew in value by 11% and 253% year-on-year respectively, according to Kantar (52 w/e to 6 September 2020).

With I Heart shoppers more engaged with Sparkling rosé compared to the average sparkling shopper, according to Freixenet Copestick, Prosecco Rosé felt like “an obvious addition to the I Heart range”.

The aim was to provide consumers with an entry level option from "a known and trusted brand. Simple, stylish, this blush coloured Prosecco will ensure consumers are ready for any celebration big or small", the business said.

“We are delighted to be able to add a delicious, affordable Prosecco rosé to our portfolio. The change in rules from the Prosecco DOC consortium, has enabled us to utilise a recognisable term on the front label to make it clear to the I Heart consumer exactly what they are purchasing,” said Dani McDonald, senior brand manager for I Heart Wines.

“We know many consumers already refer to ‘Italian sparkling rosé’ as ‘pink fizz’ or ‘pink Prosecco’ so this will provide that shortcut and help consumers with their buying decisions,” he added.

With the limited edition Christmas Prosecco, the business said it wanted to provide a “giftable product that will raise a smile throughout the festive period”.

In July Freixenet Copestick appointed Henry Boyes, former group wine buyer from Mitchells & Butlers, to the newly created position of buying and innovation controller.



