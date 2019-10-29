Subscriber login Close [x]
Freixenet back on TV

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 October, 2019

Freixenet is on the campaign trail with its first TV campaign across prime-time TV in years.

Launching today during the final of The Great British Bake Off, the eight-week push has been designed to “evoke emotion and energy” by showcases two distinct drinking moments – an everyday after work drink with colleagues and a party occasion.

The activity would help the sparkling wine brand reach its target audience, supporting the category at this “key time of year”, said head of marketing Lucy Auld.

“Following the success of our TV sponsorship last month with Don’t Tell The Bride on E4, we’re excited to expand our brand awareness in the UK with the announcement of a channel-wide campaign.”

Expected to reach an estimated audience of 15 million, the campaign will run across linear TV, VOD and online media.

Most read articles

