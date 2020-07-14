Producers of Prosecco Superiore vote to reduce production

By Lisa Riley

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG this week approved a decision by its members to reduce the yields for the 2020 harvest to avoid over-supply.

The Consorzio said an “overwhelming majority” had voted to reduce the maximum permitted yield to 12,000 kilos per hectare at a meeting attended by over 100 of its members.

Normal yield levels are 13,500 kilos per hectare for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, 13,000 kilos per hectare for Rive and 12,000 kilos hectare for Cartizze.

President of the Consorzio, Innocente Nardi, said:“The measures that we presented to our members are the result of careful analysis of current trends in the Denomination and of the possible scenarios in the next few years in the world of wine.”

The measures were aimed at consolidating the value of the Denomination and its positioning in the marketplace, for the benefit of the producers and of the entire region, he added.

Last year, the UK became the largest export market for the denomination, accounting for 33% of the 39 million bottles exported during the year, as export volumes doubled - a total of 12.7 million bottles were exported to the UK.

At the same time, export values rose by 83%, hitting €62.8m, according to the Consorzio, which has previously sold the majority of its production in Italy.

The growth in UK sales reflects the investment made by the Consorzio in the UK market since 2018, with a campaign to educate the trade on the denomination spearheaded by Sarah Abbott MW.

Earlier this year, the Consorzio adapted its media communication program in the UK to an online platform, with a series of virtual tastings led by Abbott and experts from the region.

