UK demand for premium Prosecco doubles

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  05 May, 2020

Export volumes from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG to the UK doubled in 2019, according to the latest data from its Consorzio.

A total of 12.7 million bottles were exported to the UK, up 100%. At the same time, export values rose by 83%, hitting €62.8m.

The increase makes the UK the principal export market for premium Prosecco, accounting for 33% of the 39 million bottles it exported during 2019.

The growth in UK sales reflects the investment made by the Consorzio in the UK market since 2018, with a campaign to educate the trade on the denomination spearheaded by Sarah Abbott MW.

Exports from the Consorzio were worth €202m overall.

The Consorzio sold a record 92 million bottles worldwide in 2019, with with overall sales value nudging up 1.2%.

Innocente Nardi, president of the Consorzio, said: “We are experiencing an unprecedented moment in history, which is threating the entire world and all of its production sectors.

“But in this difficult scenario, we are proud to have focused consolidating our denomination, which can now face up to this crisis with the expertise and experience that have led it last year, its 50th anniversary, achieving its best ever economic results.”

Conegliano Valdobbiadene’s Prosecco Hills were recognised as as a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 2019.

In October, it declared the 2019 harvest of “exceptional quality”, but said yields were down between 3% to 5%.

