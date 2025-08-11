Prosecco Superiore Consorzio becomes supporter of IMW

By Jaq Bayles

The Consorzio Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco has become an official supporter of the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW).

Starting with a masterclass at the IMW’s London headquarters in September, the Consorzio’s support aims to provide new opportunities for Masters of Wine (MWs) and MW students to develop their knowledge of the wines, producers and practices in the hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Diego Tomasi, director of the Consorzio, said: “Supporting the educational mission of the IMW is extremely important to us. I appreciate, from my former years in academic research, how impactful it is to nurture knowledge and understanding in the next generation of wine professionals.

“Our growers share this admiration for the commitment to excellence shown by the Institute’s members and students, and we are honoured to support it, while offering a deeper dive into our own wines that come from a unique terroir.”

Sarah Harrison, interim executive director of the IMW, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Consorzio to our supporter network. Their commitment to quality, excellence and education aligns strongly with our values. We look forward to working together and strengthening the bonds between the IMW community and the Consorzio.”

President of the Consorzio Franco Adami added: “This partnership marks an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to education, excellence and global collaboration. We are proud to share the heritage and innovation of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG with such a respected community of wine professionals. We hope that through the international network of the IMW, this knowledge could be shared all around the world.”

Founded in 1962, the Consorzio is the custodian of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG designation. It works to promote and protect its producers, and undertakes extensive initiatives focused on protection, promotion and sustainability.

To register for the masterclass click here.








