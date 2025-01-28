67 Pall Mall announces new campaign for 10th anniversary year

By Hamish Graham

The private members' club for fine wine enthusiasts will celebrate the landmark year with an array of events and experiences at its London venue.

The campaign, which will be led by PR firm Cultural Communications, includes a constellation of events and initiatives from wine to art to travel.

The anniversary year will see masterclasses and dinners from winemakers from wineries around the world including from Château Yquem, Ridge Vineyards and Hamilton Russell Vineyards. This will sit alongside the club’s existing wine offerings which includes a wine list in excess of 6,000 vintages, with guidance from an in-house team that includes two MWs.

Art will continue to form a significant part of 67 Pall Mall’s identity, and the campaign hopes to pay homage to this. Working alongside art advisor and wine writer, Christina Makris, the club will exhibit an assortment of artists including the latest hang which celebrates British pop artist, Sir Peter Blake. Additionally, artist Q&As will be hosted at the club for its members.

The club will continue to offer an extensive music programme including performances from musicians from some of London’s famed music institutions.

Grant Ashton, CEO and founder of 67 Pall Mall, hopes the partnership with Cultural Communications will help deliver a special anniversary campaign.

“This year promises to be unforgettable, and we look forward to ushering in a new chapter of innovation and excellence while staying true to our roots as the home of fine wine,” he commented. “We’re excited to partner with Cultural Comms to enrich our programme of events to feed the passions of our curious and discerning members. With our expert London team in place, I am eager to see what the next decade at 67 Pall Mall London holds – watch this space."

In its first 10 years the members club has expanded internationally at pace with clubs in Verbier and Singapore as well as a bar residency in Hong Kong. Within the next two years, 67 Pall Mall hopes to add new venues in Beaune, Bordeaux and Melbourne.

67 Pall Mall announced this week its second annual Global Wine Communicator Awards hoping to shine a light on the best communicators in a range of disciplines including writing, video and audio, with entries now open and set to close on Sunday 9 March 2025.







