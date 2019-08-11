Singapore revealed as first international location for 67 Pall Mall

By Lisa Riley

The first international location for 67 Pall Mall will be in Singapore, with the private members’ club poised to open there in autumn 2020.

The 15,000 sq ft club, which will be situated the centre of Singapore on Orchard Road, will feature 5,000 carefully-selected bottles from 42 countries, with 1,000 wines available by the glass.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, each designed around locally-influenced recipes to complement the club’s “unsurpassed wine offering”.

The opening marks the first outpost of 67 Pall Mall’s international expansion programme and is aimed at building on the “award-winning success” of the original London club.

Situated in a volume penthouse of Shaw Centre, 67 Pall Mall Singapore would, with its “central location in the city-state with advantageous connections” make it a “promising natural hub for the region".

“We are thrilled to be able to bring people together with a shared passion for fine wine, and to take the 67 Pall Mall journey to the next level,” said founder and CEO Grant Ashton.

“Singapore is a sophisticated market with an increasing appetite and appreciation for wine, making it the natural choice in our first step to international expansion. By merging the best of what we have established in London with Singapore’s unique culture and heritage, we are creating a haven for wine lovers that is deserving of this thriving and cosmopolitan city-state.”

Members will benefit from the low-margin wine list, and are able to store their own wines at the Club in a Chatwood ‘invincible' bank vault, formerly used by the building’s previous occupier, Hambros Bank.

In addition, members also have access to an impressive events calendar, from masterclasses and walk- around tastings to instructive blind tastings, with the Club hosting non-wine-related events regularly covering music and art.

The club also organises special events on weekends: live music on Saturday nights, live jazz and children’s entertainers on alternate Sundays and the iconic Sunday roast menu.









