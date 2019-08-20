Doors at 67 Pall Mall to open to non-members for the first time

By Lisa Riley

Private members club 67 Pall Mall is set to open its doors to non-members for the first time.

The business said those without membership would now be able to experience what the club has to offer via a special line-up of events - The Wine Series.

The selection of events will feature masterclasses and light-hearted tastings hosted by expert sommeliers and winemakers, as well as evenings of food and wine pairings, exploring the world’s greatest regions.

“The club’s mission is to make fine wine accessible, and as such, this is a unique opportunity for non-members to experience what 67 Pall Mall has to offer for the very first time,” said the business.

The wine list at 67 Pall Mall comprises more than 4,400 wines representing 42 countries, including 800 available by the glass.

Earlier this month, 67 Pall Mall revealed that its first international location will be in Singapore, with the private members’ club poised to open there in autumn 2020.

The 15,000 sq ft club, which will be situated the centre of Singapore on Orchard Road, will feature 5,000 carefully-selected bottles from 42 countries, with 1,000 wines available by the glass.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, each designed around locally-influenced recipes to complement the club’s “unsurpassed wine offering”.











