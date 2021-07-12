Subscriber login Close [x]
Oeno opens fine wine oasis in City of London

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  12 July, 2021

Fine wine investment company OenoGroup is opening a “multi-functional boutique” dedicated to wine in the heart of London’s financial district.

Opening its doors on 13 July, OenoHouse features a wine bar, retail space and meeting rooms and event spaces where clients and prospective clients can also discuss wine investment portfolios with Oeno’s account managers.

OenoGroup, incorporating its OenoFuture investment arm and OenoTrade investor/trade networking platform, already has offices and meeting spaces in London, Bordeaux, Tuscany, New York, Madrid and Munich, but Oeno House is its first foray into bringing the brand directly to wine consumers in the physical shape of on- and off-trade spaces.

The new London outpost is sited in the City’s Royal Exchange building, with a slick design makeover by design agency Studio Four IV spanning three floors, including an outdoor terrace that provides alfresco summer ‘light bites’ and wine-by-the-glass’ pairings.

“The aim of Oeno House is to create a luxury wine space where all our clients can visit, admire, buy and taste wines. Our dedicated wine tasting room and the terrace will enable us to give customers a 360-degree experience,” said Luisa Martinello, general manager of Oeno House.

“We would like to create a bridge between first-class wine producers and the end consumers. Our welcoming, modern retail space will be supported by interactive service. We want to bring the premium bottles to life by getting away from the often too formal context in which they are usually presented to the public.”

OenoGroup has also been raising its profile recently with sponsorship of the Golden Vines Honorary Award presented earlier this month to Bella Spurrier, widow of the late Steven Spurrier, in honour of the wine industry legend's extraordinary achievements.



