Spurrier posthumously awarded The 2021 Oeno Golden Vines Honorary Award

By Lisa Riley

Bella Spurrier, the late wife of Steven Spurrier, has received The Oeno Golden Vines Honorary Award in honour of the wine industry legend's extraordinary achievements.

The accolade was awarded at an event hosted by Liquid Icons and The Macallan at The Macallan Golden Vines Dinner, which took place last night (6 July)

Jane MacQuitty, Spurrier’s friend and The Times wine critic, presented the Golden Vines Trophy to Bella Spurrier, following a three-minute video dedication on Steven’s life made especially for the dinner by Angela Duerr of Napa-based Cultured Vine.

Praising Spurrier’s achievements and legacy, MacQuitty said: “Quite simply, Steven was one of the greatest wine men of his generation, just as his mentor and friend, Michael Broadbent, was before him. I am delighted to be able to give The Oeno Golden Vines Honorary Award to Steven’s widow, Bella Spurrier, without whom Steven’s many, many accomplishments would never have happened.”

Spurrier, who famously organised the Judgment of Paris tasting in 1976, sadly passed away from cancer in March 2021.

Bella Spurrier said: “I am delighted to accept The Oeno Golden Vines Honorary Award on behalf of my late husband, whose contribution to the world of fine wine, both through the Judgment of Paris tastings and his long, successful career, has touched so many who share his thirst for learning and love for this most treasured of god’s creations.

“Steven would have been very proud to receive this Award and of the work that the Gerard Basset Foundation is doing to promote diversity and inclusion in the wine world which is currently sorely lacking.”

Lewis Chester DipWSET, CEO of Liquid Icons, also announced the short-list for the winners of The Golden Vines Hall of Fame and The Golden Vines Innovation Awards.

The Golden Vines Hall of Fame Award – awarded to a living individual for extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the production of fine wine, or for outstanding service to the world of fine wine – had five pre-listed nominees: Roberto Conterno of Giacomo Conterno (Italy); Paul Draper, formerly of Ridge Vineyards (USA); Peter Gago of Penfolds (Australia); Richard Geoffroy, formerly Chef de Cave at Dom Pérignon (France); and Aubert de Villaine of Domaine de la Romanée Conti (France).

Aubert de Villaine and Paul Draper scored the highest number of nominations.

The Golden Vines Innovation Award also had five pre-listed nominees: Amorim Cork; Coravin; OIV; UC Davis Department of Viticulture & Enology and the WSET.

Coravin and the WSET scored the highest number of nominations.

The winners of both The Golden Vines Hall of Fame and The Golden Vines Innovation Awards will be announced at The Golden Vines Awards Ceremony & Dinner at Annabel’s Private Members Club on 7 October 2021.

The not-for-profit Golden Vines Awards event will recognise the ‘star performers of the fine wine industry’ and raise funds for The Gerard Basset Wine Education Charitable Foundation with the aim of funding diversity and inclusion-related wine education programmes, including the headline Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, worth £55,000 each for two BAME/BIPOC students studying for the MW or MS programmes.