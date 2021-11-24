Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Trivento Malbec triumphs as UK's best-selling wine

By James Lawrence
Published:  24 November, 2021

Trivento's Reserve Malbec has become the best-selling wine brand in the UK, according to recent Nielsen data.

In the 52 weeks to 6 November 2021, sales of total Trivento brand rose by 22%, when compared to same period in 2020, with the Reserve Malbec leading sales. 

As a result, it has become the most popular SKU by value in the total wine market, achieving sales worth £72.6 million over the past 52 weeks.

Launched in the UK eight years ago, Trivento Reserve Malbec has seen consistent and impressive growth, backed by substantial marketing investment across satellite and terrestrial TV channels.

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, commented: “We are immensely proud that Trivento Reserve Malbec has become the number one selling SKU in the total UK wine market. This is the result of a continued and consistent marketing campaign to drive brand awareness and working in partnership with our customers to increase shopper penetration. We remain committed to building our brands and driving category value.”

A new 20 second ad, the latest in the ‘Bold Discoveries’ series, has just gone live across catch up (VOD) on ITV, C4 and Sky, featuring Argentina's leading Malbec brand.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95