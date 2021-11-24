Trivento Malbec triumphs as UK's best-selling wine

By James Lawrence

Trivento's Reserve Malbec has become the best-selling wine brand in the UK, according to recent Nielsen data.

In the 52 weeks to 6 November 2021, sales of total Trivento brand rose by 22%, when compared to same period in 2020, with the Reserve Malbec leading sales.

As a result, it has become the most popular SKU by value in the total wine market, achieving sales worth £72.6 million over the past 52 weeks.

Launched in the UK eight years ago, Trivento Reserve Malbec has seen consistent and impressive growth, backed by substantial marketing investment across satellite and terrestrial TV channels.

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, commented: “We are immensely proud that Trivento Reserve Malbec has become the number one selling SKU in the total UK wine market. This is the result of a continued and consistent marketing campaign to drive brand awareness and working in partnership with our customers to increase shopper penetration. We remain committed to building our brands and driving category value.”

A new 20 second ad, the latest in the 'Bold Discoveries' series, has just gone live across catch up (VOD) on ITV, C4 and Sky, featuring Argentina's leading Malbec brand.










