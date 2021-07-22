Trivento takes the top spot for Argentine wine

By Jo Gilbert

Concha y Toro's Trivento is celebrating becoming the leading Argentine wine brand in the world, with sales of over US$256.2m a year according to a new report from the IWSR.

Over the past five years, the winery has doubled sales around the world thanks to a long-term business plan and successful marketing campaigns such as 20” TV campaign in the UK and a sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.

“We are very proud of this achievement, and it is the result of the efforts of so many people, from our workers in the vineyards to those who represent our wines in international markets,” said CEO Marcos Jofré, Trivento.

Trivento’s top-dog status emerged from the 2020 report from global consulting firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, which delves into the alcoholic beverage market and its trends.

Trivento has been on an upward curve in key markets over the past 10 years. In 2013, it became a leader in the category of Argentine wines in the Caribbean and Europe. In 2020, it consolidated this position at a global level with an international strategy which focuses on value, expanding distribution channels at the right moment and strong moves into top retailers both online and in store.

The brand has been particularly successful in the UK, where Trivento Reserve Malbec is the number one red wine brand, according to NielsenIQ. It is also in the Top 10 of all wine brands in the UK.

In the US, in 2020, the winery became one of the top three selling Malbecs in the country (IRI). The US is Trivento’s second most important export destination in terms of volume, with Florida representing 30% of sales in market.

South Korea meanwhile saw huge uplift in 2020, with sales up 935%. Brazil also recorded strong increases in sales up 88%, with great expansion in online and retail channels.

“This is the result of a clear and precise commercial strategy that’s made Trivento grow into a premium brand that's focussed on key markets,” said Felipe Rossel, global marketing director.









