Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Trivento takes the top spot for Argentine wine

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  22 July, 2021

Concha y Toro's Trivento is celebrating becoming the leading Argentine wine brand in the world, with sales of over US$256.2m a year according to a new report from the IWSR.

Over the past five years, the winery has doubled sales around the world thanks to a long-term business plan and successful marketing campaigns such as 20” TV campaign in the UK and a sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.

“We are very proud of this achievement, and it is the result of the efforts of so many people, from our workers in the vineyards to those who represent our wines in international markets,” said CEO Marcos Jofré, Trivento.

Trivento’s top-dog status emerged from the 2020 report from global consulting firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, which delves into the alcoholic beverage market and its trends.

Trivento has been on an upward curve in key markets over the past 10 years. In 2013, it became a leader in the category of Argentine wines in the Caribbean and Europe. In 2020, it consolidated this position at a global level with an international strategy which focuses on value, expanding distribution channels at the right moment and strong moves into top retailers both online and in store.

The brand has been particularly successful in the UK, where Trivento Reserve Malbec is the number one red wine brand, according to NielsenIQ. It is also in the Top 10 of all wine brands in the UK.

In the US, in 2020, the winery became one of the top three selling Malbecs in the country (IRI). The US is Trivento’s second most important export destination in terms of volume, with Florida representing 30% of sales in market.

South Korea meanwhile saw huge uplift in 2020, with sales up 935%. Brazil also recorded strong increases in sales up 88%, with great expansion in online and retail channels.

“This is the result of a clear and precise commercial strategy that’s made Trivento grow into a premium brand that's focussed on key markets,” said Felipe Rossel, global marketing director.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95