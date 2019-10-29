Trivento redesigns labels for Christmas

By Mathew Lyons

Argentinean wine brand Trivento has unveiled a time-limited Christmas-themed label for its Reserve Malbec.

The seasonal label adds festive colours and the phrase ‘Merry Malbec’ to the existing design. It will appear on some one million bottles.

Trivento has seen year-on-year value growth of 53% in the UK, according to data from Nielsen for the year to end 5 October 2019, with Trivento Reserve Malbec growing at 58%.

The brand has sold some 570,000 nine-litre cases in that period, with a value of £45m.

The upswing in sales has taken Trivento into the UK’s top twenty wine brands for the first time. It is now the UK’s leading Argentinean wine brand and Trivento Reserve the UK’s best-selling Malbec.

Growth has been driven by Trivento’s partnership with the Discovery Channel, which launched in 2018.

Preety Johl, Trivento marketing manager, said: “We wanted to get into the festive spirit with this light-hearted label, perfect for easy gifting – especially as Malbec is the ideal winter red.”