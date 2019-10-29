Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Trivento redesigns labels for Christmas

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  29 October, 2019

Argentinean wine brand Trivento has unveiled a time-limited Christmas-themed label for its Reserve Malbec.

The seasonal label adds festive colours and the phrase ‘Merry Malbec’ to the existing design. It will appear on some one million bottles.

Trivento has seen year-on-year value growth of 53% in the UK, according to data from Nielsen for the year to end 5 October 2019, with Trivento Reserve Malbec growing at 58%.

The brand has sold some 570,000 nine-litre cases in that period, with a value of £45m.

The upswing in sales has taken Trivento into the UK’s top twenty wine brands for the first time. It is now the UK’s leading Argentinean wine brand and Trivento Reserve the UK’s best-selling Malbec. 

Growth has been driven by Trivento’s partnership with the Discovery Channel, which launched in 2018.

Preety Johl, Trivento marketing manager, said: “We wanted to get into the festive spirit with this light-hearted label, perfect for easy gifting – especially as Malbec is the ideal winter red.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95