Campaign against harassment launched for International Women’s Day

By Jo Gilbert

Communicators and other voices from the wine industry have come together to tackle harassment as this year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2025 (IWD2025) on 8 March.

Backed by organisations such as Curious Vines, the Co-ordinated Campaign Against Harassment aims to accelerate action in this area by embracing individual platforms and voices to show unity across the wine world. As well as a celebration of the talent and power of women in the wine industry, the campaign seeks to raise awareness of the real issues faced by women, especially given the inherent increased risks associated with alcohol. It will also look to share information about what individuals and businesses can do to change things for the better.

The campaign highlights two organisations that can help accelerate action. The first is the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which has a mission to reduce the risk of violence, aggression and abuse through campaigning, education and support. It has teamed up with L’Oréal Paris to offer a free 30-minute training session on Bystander Intervention. In partnership with L’Oréal Paris and Right To Be, the Trust is delivering the globally approved ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment’ 5D methodology to audiences across the UK, which enables anyone who witnesses some form of harassment to support the victim or intervene if needed.

White Ribbon UK meanwhile is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing the root causes. As a symbol of allyship, the white ribbon represents men taking responsibility to challenge and stop violence against women and girls before it starts.

This initiative was coordinated by Effi Tsournava of Vinocial Wine Marketing and communicator Sophia Longhi. the pair are using their extensive and supportive networks to maximise reach across the sector, encouraging real action from industry individuals and businesses to provide safe spaces and allyship for everyone working in wine.

The campaign follows on from the UK Women in Wine Survey 2023 commissioned by Curious Vines which revealed that the biggest issue being faced was sexism, harassment and gender bias with 78% of respondents personally affected. New legal requirements to improve workplace cultures now require employers to take proactive reasonable steps to protect their workers from sexual harassment.

To join in on the campaign or for more information, email queena@curiousvines.co.uk.









