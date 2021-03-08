Jancis Robinson turns spotlight on International Women's Day

By Lisa Riley

Jancis Robinson has turned the spotlight on International Women’s Day with a trio of initiatives including two articles and a ‘Wine, women and Covid-19’ webinar.

The webinar, which was hosted by Lilla O’Connor on JancisRobinson.com, centred around the challenges of working though Covid-19 from a woman’s perspective, diversity in education and leadership, and the lack of racial and cultural diversity in leadership roles.

Taking place last week, ahead of International Women’s Day today, the panel comprised Hannah Tovey – director, London Wine Fair; Françoise Mathis – sales manager, Indigo Wines; Rebecca Palmer – buyer and associate director, Corney & Barrow; Tahiirah Habibi – founder, Hue Society; Sonya Hook – managing editor, Drinks Retailing magazine and Emma Wellings – founder, Emma Wellings PR.

“Although I’m lucky enough not to have (knowingly) encountered much prejudice in my career, I am keenly aware that many - perhaps most - women in wine are confronted by many additional barriers and hurdles,” said Robinson.

"So I’m delighted to celebrate International Women’s Day with two articles and a video discussion of these issues – all free,” she added.

Particularly revealing was the article that audits female participation in different countries and different education institutions as it was “particularly telling”, said Robinson.

The webinar can be watched here.