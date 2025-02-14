Profile: Queena Wong of Curious Vines

By Jo Gilbert

A light bulb suddenly clicked on for Queena Wong, the private wine collector turned founder of Curious Vines during the first Covid lockdown. It was 2020, and for large swathes of the global population – and in many cases, women in particular – their worlds had suddenly become much smaller. Speaking ahead of Curious Vines’ first meet-up of 2025 in January, which focused on wellness via low & no, Wong describes a situation that suddenly felt like women had been “set back ten years”.