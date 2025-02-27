Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nearly two thirds of SMEs see tax as biggest challenge

Published:  27 February, 2025

Data from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) can reveal that 63% percent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) saw taxation as their primary business challenge. The data, which was gathered following the Autumn budget, represents an increase compared to Q3 of 2024 when 48% of business owners saw it as their primary challenge.

The most significant concern regarding tax is likely to be the increase in employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) due to be introduced from 6 April 2025. The changes include an increase in the rate of employer NICs from 13.8% to 15%, as well as a reduction in the threshold for employer NICs down from £9,100 to those earning £5,000 per year.

These challenges could have a particularly profound impact on hospitality as many of the trade’s workers fall within this income band, thanks in part to the importance of part-time employment in the trade.

Read more: Hospitality suffers sales drop for January

The tax rise could also force some businesses to raise prices, squeeze profit margins and delay investment, as well as curtail hiring efforts.

Changes to taxation policy come at a time when SMEs, including those in hospitality, face difficulties due to other economic headwinds. The BCC’s quartely economic survey revealed that for Q4 2024, only 32% of SMEs reported an increase in domestic sales during the quarter, down from 35% in Q3 2024.

These combined challenges mean that in Q4 2024, 55% of SMEs surveyed believed they would have to increase their prices, up from 39% in Q3 2024.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum announces slate of new appointm...

Friday read: Talking innovation and open...

Kingsland Drinks announces Sarah Baldwin...

IWC unveils bolstered leadership team

Hospitality sector awaits EU youth mobil...

Plumpton College announces National Comp...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95