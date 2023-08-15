Subscriber login Close [x]
Thracians target UK market

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 August, 2023

The Ancient Thracian Lowlands PGI has launched a three-year campaign aimed at raising the profile of its wines in the UK.

Funded by the EU, and supported by 10 leading wineries, of which four are already in-market, the initiative will see a host of trade-facing activities to raise awareness of this long-established Bulgarian region.

The first of these activities begins with a presence at Harpers stablemate tasting SITT in September, to be followed by a trade trip to the region, plus a series of sommelier and trade masterclasses.

    • Read more: Spain targets UK with inaugural summit

There will also be a stand at the BBC Hampton Court Festive Fair in December, to help raise consumer awareness, plus further tastings and promotional support for independent trade though 2024.

Thrace, who’s inhabitants once worshipped the god Dionysus, traces its winemaking roots back to ancient Greek times, but is relatively unknown globally and is hoping to tap into the growing trend for Eastern European ad Balkan wines.

“This campaign brings together the wines of the Ancient Thracian Lowlands PGI and a range of food products from Lithuania under the banner ‘Europe shares’,” said Galina Niforou, chair of the Bulgarian Winemaking and Export Association.

“Our focus is on the wines and creating better awareness in the UK of the quality and diversity of this region. Our members range from small, boutique wineries to larger operations all offering wines at the premium end which we feel have a place in the very competitive UK market.”

The Thracian Lowland PGI folds in both lowlands and the slopes of Sakar Mountain, moderated by a temperate-continental climate, with the primary varieties produced here including Mavrud, Rubin, Melnik, Misket, Tamyanka and Pamid.

Those wishing to explore the wines represented will be able to do so at SITT London on Monday 18 September and SITT Manchester on Wednesday 20 September (more info here).



Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Deborah...

