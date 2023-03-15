Subscriber login Close [x]
    Henny’s Wine Bar

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  15 March, 2023

    195C Balham High Rd, London SW12 9BE

    www.hennyswine.com

    Balham has welcomed Henny’s Wine Bar, a new one-stop shop hangout for south Londoners looking to indulge in ethically and sustainably sourced biodynamic wines. Having started out down the road in Tooting Market in 2017, Henny’s initially made a name for itself as “one of the boudoirs for Beaujolais” alongside a number of other wines. Now, the team has embarked on a mission to offer a “wine wonderland” to novices and aficionados alike, promising a relaxed environment in which to explore the world of wine.

    During the day Henny’s will also offer teas, coffees and a space to WFH (Work from Henny’s), with the plan to creatively open up the space for regular tastings, life drawings and art classes.



