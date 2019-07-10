Basset protégés pop the cork on second L'Atelier du Vin

By Jo Gilbert

L’ATELIER DU VIN

87-93 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN13JE

latelierduvin.co.uk

Not content with one L’Atelier du Vin, co-owners Steve Pineau and Dimitri Mesnard have now rolled out their popular speakeasy-style wine bar to a second site, this time in the Seven Dials area of Brighton. The bar retains it eclectic style, with an expanded wine list which builds on the one set up in the original St George’s Place venue.



Pineau and his business partner, who were mentored by the late, great Gerard Basset OBE while at Hotel du Vin, operate a changing selection of six “great wines” – half of which are usually available by the glass, thanks to Coravin. As well as wines, Prohibition-era cocktails are served alongside cheese and charcuterie, with other French staples such as boeuf bourguignon and duck rillette.









