Empire Empire

By Harpers Editorial

16 All Saints Road, London W11 1HH

gunpowderlondon.com

This spring, Harneet Baweja, of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Gunpowder, will launch his latest venture in Notting Hill. Taking inspiration from the late 1970s Indian disco era and the country’s old-school curry houses, Empire Empire will have music and art at its heart, with ‘Bollywood bangers’ set to provide the backdrop to a drinks list comprising natural wines, beers and ciders from 40ft Brewery. A selection of pre-batched cocktails will be on tap too, with a wine list curated by Mattia Bianchi of Berber & Q and Carmel. Empire Empire is currently due to open in May.





