Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Empire Empire

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  13 March, 2023

    16 All Saints Road, London W11 1HH

    gunpowderlondon.com

    This spring, Harneet Baweja, of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Gunpowder, will launch his latest venture in Notting Hill. Taking inspiration from the late 1970s Indian disco era and the country’s old-school curry houses, Empire Empire will have music and art at its heart, with ‘Bollywood bangers’ set to provide the backdrop to a drinks list comprising natural wines, beers and ciders from 40ft Brewery. A selection of pre-batched cocktails will be on tap too, with a wine list curated by Mattia Bianchi of Berber & Q and Carmel. Empire Empire is currently due to open in May.


    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

    New, compact format for LWF

    Volumes ‘remain stable’ across key regio...

    De Bortoli makes strides on impressive s...

    Australia’s trendsetters

    Friday read: Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

    Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95