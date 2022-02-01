Trivento double-digit growth in 'shrinking wine market'

By James Lawrence

Leading Argentinean wine brand Trivento is celebrating UK retail sales growth of 11.6% by value in the past year, according to data released by Nielsen.

As reported by Harpers, Trivento Malbec became the UK's best-selling wine SKU in 2021.

Launched in the UK nine years ago, Trivento Reserve Malbec has seen consistent and impressive growth, backed by substantial marketing investment across satellite and terrestrial TV channels.

According to a representative from the brand, Trivento (which is part of Concha y Toro) returns to Channel 5 from today (1 February).

Under the terms of the contract, 10 second idents from Trivento’s Bold Discoveries campaign will be shown during some of the channel’s most popular content.

“The idents will air across 25 hours of programming each month, reaching 69% of the UK ABC adult audience who will see it an average of 34 times. It will be further supported on My5 video on demand, with 18.5m impressions forecasted,” the representative said.

Trivento marketing manager Preety Johl added: “We have reached some incredible milestones in the last 12 months, breaking through the £100m RSV mark, into the Top 10 Wine Brands, and boasting the No.1 Wine SKU in our portfolio. Our strategic partnership with Channel 5 continues to build awareness for Trivento through its great selection of programming appealing to the broader UK adult audience.

“The wide range of diverse content appeals to the more adventurous viewer which we feel is very aligned to our brand values. This is a great way to continue to drive top of mind awareness, brand sales and household penetration, and propel the growth momentum of Trivento.”





