Global organic vineyard area reaches half-a-million hectares

By Jo Gilbert

A new report from the OIV shows that organic viticulture is gaining major ground across the world, with nearly half-a-million hectares worldwide now dedicated to organic vines.

In a bid to better understand the impact of rising environmentally-friendly production methods in viticulture, the report looked into the spread of certified organic vineyard areas globally between the period of 2005 to 2019.

A “rising trend since the end of the 20th century”, the growth of organic vine development can be explained in “large part by societal issues, particularly in relation to consumer health and environmental protection”, the report said.

The report also found that there has been a strong trend towards certification.

The rate of conversion to organic viticulture has increased considerably since the beginning of the 21st century, up by an average of 13% per year since 2005, while non-organic vineyard area decreased by an average of 0.4% per year within the same timeframe.

In 2019, a total of 63 countries across the world were involved in organic viticulture, while the certified organic vineyard surface area was estimated at 454 kha, representing 6.2% of the world’s total area under vine.

Spain, France and Italy account for the 75% of the world’s organic vineyards.

In terms of the weight of organic vineyards as a share of the country’s total area under vines, the ranking is dominated by European countries: Italy devotes 15% of its vineyards to organic viticulture, followed by France (14%) and Austria (14%). The only non-European country inside the top 10 is Mexico, with 8% of its vineyard area certified organic.

The report noted that the conversion of a vineyard to organic cultivation is often complex and requires considerable adaptation. Weather phenomena and structural, organisational issues also may drive producers to abandon their organic efforts, resulting in a local decrease in organic vineyard areas.









