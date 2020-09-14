Harpers and Argento put the spotlight on organic

By Jo Gilbert

Join us this week for Harpers’ latest online session where we will be delving into organic winemaking over two insight-filled sessions.

Spread out over two days (15 and 16 September), Growing Organically, A Natural Progression webinar will offer a comprehensive look at organic viticulture, plus the market, challenges and opportunities, with input from sponsors Bodega Argento and the IWSR among others.

Part one will focus on viticulture and winemaking, with panellists including Juan Pablo Murgia, head winemaker, Bodega Argento and Dr Greg Dunn, head of wine division, Plumpton College discussing the science and technology that can support organic viticulture.

Day two will then focus on the commercial opportunities, with the panel delivering insights into consumer demand and retailing trends.

For the session on the evolution of organic winemaking and the associated challenges and opportunities (15 September), we will be welcoming panellists Jacques Frelin, founder, Jacques Frelin Vignobles; Ben Raskin, head of horticulture and agroforestry; Soil Association; Carmel Kircline MW, head of technical, Bibendum; along with Murgia and Dunn.

Daniel Mettyear, head of wine, IWSR, will also be providing context around the global wine category as whole, tying together organic wine, the impact of Covid-19 and broader market trends.

Harpers’ editor, Andrew Catchpole, will chair both sessions.

For the second session (16 September), Harpers will be joined by Lee Holdstock, trade relations manager, Soil Association; Elizabeth Kelly MW, winemaking team, M&S; Sara Norell, director, Systembolaget AB; Mark Palmer, co-founder, Cawston Press; James Scott, group insight director, Bibendum/C&C Group; and Juan Pablo Murgia, Bodega Argento.

To join the two 45 minute panel discussions, visit our registration page on the links below where you can sign up for free.

Both sessions will follow the blueprint of a 45-minute panel discussion, moderated by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, followed by 10-15 minute audience Q&A.





Top photo shows Juan Pablo Murgia in Argento's organic vineyards









