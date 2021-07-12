Treasury smashes into hard seltzers with 19 Crimes

By Jo Gilbert

Treasury Wine Estates’ (TWE) augmented reality wine brand, 19 Crimes, is moving into the hard seltzer category where the company is looking to broaden its appeal among a new generation of drinkers.

A favourite among millennials, 19 Crimes is soon to be available in low calorie, hard seltzer format with two new flavour combinations, Lime Bitters and Raspberry & Black Pepper sold in 330ml cans. At 5% abv and containing 99 calories, the brand extension is well-placed to capitalise on the burgeoning low-calorie hard seltzer market which is now making major headway in the UK since growing out of the US.

Ben Blake, head of marketing, EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “This is a first for Treasury Wine Estates, as we launch a seltzer under the disruptive 19 Crimes brand. The brand will continue to push the boundaries of the traditional wine category to appeal to a younger demographic by igniting their sense of discovery through the introduction of different products and flavour profiles.

“The new seltzers will not only appeal to those seeking refreshment occasions, but they will also meet the increased demand for lower ABV drinks options.”

According to the IWSR, hard seltzers are forecast to be the fastest growing section of the RTD category over the next five years, with cans an increasingly popular format for on-the-go and single serve occasions.

They also engage those looking for low abv wines, with 44% of UK alcohol drinkers aged 25-34 considering drinks with a lower ABV to be appealing.

In canned format, 19 Crimes’ hard seltzers expansion doesn’t incorporate augmented reality into its packaging – a major sales point with its popular ‘living wine labels’.

The NPD can does however incorporate “a unique design which leverages the distinctive look-and-feel of the 19 Crimes brand”, TWE said, aiming to draw on the rising popularity of wine in can formats.













