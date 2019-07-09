TWE launches Squealing Pig in the UK

By Mathew Lyons

Treasury Wine Estates has launched a new wine brand into the UK market. Named Squealing Pig, it is the producer’s first multi-country-of-origin wine brand to be on sale here.

Squealing Pig’s initial range comprises six wines from across both the New and the Old World. These are a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, a Chardonnay from Padthaway, a Malbec from Mendoza, a Primitivo from Puglia, a Grenache Syrah Carignan blend from the Languedoc and a French Picpoul de Pinet.

The brand’s packaging will feature TWE’s Living Wine Labels AR technology.

Squealing Pig brand was launched in Australia in 2010, where it is the number-one brand by value and the number-two brand by volume in the bottled-wine category. Its Sauvignon Blanc is the number-two wine by value and the number-one contributor to growth in the category.

Kirstie McCosh, TWE’s European marketing director, said: “Squealing Pig is a unique proposition from TWE. It is one of our first multi-country-of-origin brands and highlights our ability to source quality wines from across the globe. This is not only important in the current climate, but is also key when it comes to engaging our target consumer who demands ever more choice.

“With Squealing Pig we are giving consumers something new and exciting – the chance to easily explore different wine varietals from different countries all under one trusted brand. We are really excited to see how this market responds to it.”

Squealing Pig Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay will be available instore at Morrisons from July, with the rest of the range available online. Other listings include Amazon, Bestway and Parfetts. All bottles retail at £10.

