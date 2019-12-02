Subscriber login Close [x]
Tempus Two targets consumer thirst for Oz Sauvignon Blanc

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 December, 2019

Premium Australian wine brand Tempus Two, which is part of the Australian Vintage portfolio, has added a Sauvignon Blanc to its Quartz series.

The brand was initially launched in the UK in September 2019 with a Chardonnay and Shiraz.

The latest addition to the range is market driven: Australian Sauvignon Blanc is now the second most popular Australian white wine varietal in the UK.

Julian Dyer, Australian Vintage’s chief operating officer in the UK, said: “We’ve seen a rapid increase in Australian Sauvignon Blanc sales market-wide, up 11% from last year, so we’re excited to add this new varietal to the Quartz series.”

Founded in 1997 in Hunter Valley by the McGuigan family, Tempus Two is currently the fastest growing wine brand in Australia, according to data from IRI. It has grown by over 140% in the past five years.

Tempus Two winemaker, Andrew Duff, said: “It’s exciting to be able to demonstrate high quality, modern wine styles from premium regions across Australia to UK consumers.

“The Sauvignon Blanc has been crafted to add a touch of style to every occasion joining a range perfect for alfresco drinking, dinner parties or relaxing at home.”

Other Australian Vintage brands include Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines and Miranda.

The Tempus Two range is available exclusively through Sainsbury’s and retails at £9 per bottle.



Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

