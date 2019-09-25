Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tempus Two launches UK-exclusive Quartz series

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  25 September, 2019

Australian wine brand, Tempus Two has released a new range of wines for the UK market only.

The Quartz series will feature a Chardonnay and a Shiraz at launch. It is available exclusively through Sainsbury’s.

The Quartz Chardonnay is described as an aromatic white wine, with fruity citrus and white peach aromas and a crisp, clean finish. The Shiraz promises ripe berry flavours with generous length and a smooth finish.

Andrew Duff, winemaker at Tempus Two, said: “As a winemaker, it’s exciting to be able to demonstrate high-quality, modern wine styles from premium regions across Australia to UK consumers.

“Each bottle has been crafted to add a touch of style to every occasion – perfect for alfresco drinking, dinner parties or relaxing at home.”

Tempus Two is owned by Australian Vintage, whose other brands include Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines and Miranda.

Julian Dyer, Australian Vintage’s chief operating officer in the UK, said: “We’re very excited to see Tempus Two’s Quartz series launch exclusively into the UK.

“As we increase Tempus Two’s presence in the UK our key objective is to increase brand awareness. We plan to do this by investing in experiential events in 2020 which will enable our consumers to immerse themselves in the premium brand.

“Tempus Two is the number-one brand associated with style in Australia, and our aim is to bring wine that is distinctively bold to the UK consumer.”

Founded in 1997 in Hunter Valley by the McGuigan family, Tempus Two is now the fastest growing wine brand in Australia, according to data from IRI. It has grown by over 140% in the past five years.

Australian Vintage is supporting the launch with extensive in-store activations and sampling opportunities.

Both wines will retail at £9 per bottle.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95