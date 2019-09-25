Tempus Two launches UK-exclusive Quartz series

By Mathew Lyons

Australian wine brand, Tempus Two has released a new range of wines for the UK market only.

The Quartz series will feature a Chardonnay and a Shiraz at launch. It is available exclusively through Sainsbury’s.

The Quartz Chardonnay is described as an aromatic white wine, with fruity citrus and white peach aromas and a crisp, clean finish. The Shiraz promises ripe berry flavours with generous length and a smooth finish.

Andrew Duff, winemaker at Tempus Two, said: “As a winemaker, it’s exciting to be able to demonstrate high-quality, modern wine styles from premium regions across Australia to UK consumers.

“Each bottle has been crafted to add a touch of style to every occasion – perfect for alfresco drinking, dinner parties or relaxing at home.”

Tempus Two is owned by Australian Vintage, whose other brands include Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines and Miranda.

Julian Dyer, Australian Vintage’s chief operating officer in the UK, said: “We’re very excited to see Tempus Two’s Quartz series launch exclusively into the UK.

“As we increase Tempus Two’s presence in the UK our key objective is to increase brand awareness. We plan to do this by investing in experiential events in 2020 which will enable our consumers to immerse themselves in the premium brand.

“Tempus Two is the number-one brand associated with style in Australia, and our aim is to bring wine that is distinctively bold to the UK consumer.”

Founded in 1997 in Hunter Valley by the McGuigan family, Tempus Two is now the fastest growing wine brand in Australia, according to data from IRI. It has grown by over 140% in the past five years.

Australian Vintage is supporting the launch with extensive in-store activations and sampling opportunities.

Both wines will retail at £9 per bottle.











